Federal Electricity Commission Prepares for Power Outages Due to Hurricane Beatriz

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - As a strengthening tropical cyclone takes a path parallel to the coastlines of Guerrero, Michoacán, Colima, Jalisco, and Nayarit, the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) is taking extensive precautions to minimize potential disruptions to the power supply.

The CFE's specific emergency response plans are designed to ensure prompt decision-making when electricity services are affected by natural phenomena such as tropical cyclones and earthquakes. The current situation sees the tropical cyclone intensify into a hurricane, as reported by the National Meteorological System, prompting the CFE to activate its strategic emergency procedures.

