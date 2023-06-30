Puerto Vallarta on Orange Alert for Hurricane Beatriz; What Does Orange Alert Mean?

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - Hurricane Beatriz, a Category 1 hurricane, is looming over the Pacific coast of Mexico, prompting an orange alert for 33 municipalities across Michoacán, Guerrero, Colima, and Jalisco, including Puerto Vallarta, Cabo Corrientes, Mascota, and San Sebastián del Oeste.

Currently situated 70 kilometers southwest of Lázaro Cárdenas, Michoacán, and 110 kilometers west-southwest of Zihuatanejo, Guerrero, Hurricane Beatriz is traveling parallel to the coast with maximum sustained winds of 130 kilometers per hour.

What is Orange Alert?

