Hurricane Enrique still tacking the coast of Mexico, warning in Puerto Vallarta remains

Enrique is moving toward the north near 8 mph (13 km/h). A turn toward the north-northwest and then northwest is expected to begin tonight. That general motion should continue thereafter for a few days. On the forecast track, the core of the hurricane, along with the strongest winds, are expected to pass near the southwestern coast of Mexico tonight.

Maximum sustained winds are near 90 mph (150 km/h) with higher gusts. Little change in strength is expected tonight. Enrique is then forecast to begin weakening on Monday and continue to weaken through early this week.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles (35 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles (165 km). A wind gust to 46 mph (74 km/h) was recently reported at Manzanillo, Mexico.

Hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the Hurricane Warning area tonight or early Monday. Tropical storm conditions are occurring in portions of the tropical storm warning area and will continue to spread northwestward through tonight. Hurricane conditions are possible in the Hurricane Watch area tonight. Tropical storm conditions are possible in the Tropical Storm Watch area tonight and Monday.

Through Tuesday, the eastern outer bands of Enrique are expected to produce total rainfall amounts of 6 to 12 inches with isolated maximum amounts of 18 inches over Colima and coastal sections of Jalisco, Michoacan, and northern Guerrero in southwest Mexico. These amounts would likely produce life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides over portions of southwestern Mexico.

Residence of Puerto Vallarta who live in flood prone areas or land slopes should monitor their areas and evacuate if needed.

Swells generated by Enrique will affect the southwestern coast of Mexico during the next few days. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

