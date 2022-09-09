Hurricane Kay leaves minor damage to the Malécon in Puerto Vallarta

The passage of Hurricane Kay along the coast of Jalisco began to generate strong waves in Puerto Vallarta last Wednesday, causing damage to the boardwalk.
Although it remained hundreds of kilometers from the coast of Puerto Vallarta, the hurricane generated high seas, causing water to hit the malécon and creating cracks on the famous boardwalk.
According to information from the municipal government, the waves were breaking on the boardwalk and a red flag was placed on the beaches to prevent tourists from swimming.
Videos show the damage caused by the intensity of the water. Broken planters, fences that limit the sea with the center of Vallarta and even the cracked floor.
Civil Protection closed the area on Thursday night due to high waves and damage. By Friday morning, the malécon was reopened to the population. So far the authorities have not released an assessment of the damage.
In a message on its social networks, published shortly before 10:00 p.m. yesterday, Thursday, Puerto Vallarta Civil Protection explained that “the effects of the storm surge left in its wake by #HuracánKay continue to appear on the different beaches and areas of the city, such as the Malecón, where high waves are recorded, so that, in a preventive manner, Civil Protection personnel cordoned off and partially closed this space to avoid risks.”
