Hurricane Kay reaches category 2 heading towards Baja California

The National Weather Service reported that Kay intensified to a category 2 hurricane during the early hours of this September 7.

With a trajectory parallel to the Baja California Peninsula, the agency predicted that the rains will continue to increase in intensity in the region, for which they urged the population to take extreme precautions.

Baja California Sur is the entity in which the effects of Kay are estimated to be strongest with torrential rainfall, as well as gusts of wind of between 120 to 150 km/h and waves of 5 to 7 meters in height on its coasts. Heavy to very heavy rains are also expected in Baja California, Sonora, and Sinaloa.

The hurricane is located 370 km southwest of Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur, and 670 km west of Cabo Corrientes, Jalisco, and is heading northeast (330°) at an approximate speed of 19 km/h. It registers sustained winds of 155 km/h and gusts of up to 195 km/h.

Both Conagua and the National Civil Protection Coordination have detailed that Kay will not make landfall directly, but due to its proximity, the effects will remain serious.

Hurricane Kay leaves minor damage in Puerto Vallarta

Rains caused by tropical storm Kay already left damage in Puerto Vallarta, among which are an injured person, cars dragged by waters, and floods, which were attended by Civil Protection and Firefighters of the municipality.

Civil Protection of Puerto Vallarta reported that a person was slightly injured by the fall of a fence in a home located on Benito Juárez street at the intersection with Adrián Villaseñor, in the Loma Bonita neighborhood. Upon the arrival of the elements noticed that two homes were affected by landslides, so machinery was requested and the risk analysis area was informed.

In another address located on Las Garzas street in the Las Palmas neighborhood, the collapse was also recorded due to the deterioration of a rear fence.

In addition to this, the director of Civil Protection of Puerto Vallarta, Gerardo Castellón, reported that 12 homes were affected by flooding or landslides.

Two cars ended up dragged by the water, one ended up in the bed of a stream, the other in the channel on Federation Street, both without passengers and removed with a crane, while another vehicle ended up in a sinkhole approximately two meters deep.

In addition, a short circuit was recorded in the load center of an address located on November 20 street between Francisco Villa and Emiliano Zapata in the Las Juntas neighborhood.

In the Las Gaviotas neighborhood, the canal overflowed so the elements removed the trunks that obstructed the passage of water, in addition to closing the circulation to prevent cars from being stranded.

Man drowns in Puerto Vallarta from rip currents caused by Hurricane Kay

Red flags only save lives when people respect the warning.

Vacations will never be the same for the Jiménez family from Guadalajara after one of its members lost his life on Tuesday on the beach of Hotel Los Tules in Puerto Vallarta.

According to official information provided by the Puerto Vallarta Civil Protection Lifeguards and Firefighters, the man identified as José Jiménez, 50, a guest at the Fiesta Americana hotel, entered the sea and was pulled by a return current.

His companions immediately requested help from the hotel lifeguards, then the lifeguard from the Hotel Friendly managed to get him out after a few minutes of fighting against the current.

The vacationer was taken to shore where first aid was immediately provided; however, he was non-responsive. Civil Protection and Fire personnel arrived, as well as the doctor from the Hotel Friendly who, after giving him pulmonary resuscitation for more than 30 minutes, declared him dead.

The rescue elements call on visitors not to risk swimming when the area is under a red flag warning, meaning do not swim.

