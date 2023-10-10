Hurricane Lidia Changes Course, Heading Toward Puerto Vallarta; Upgraded to Category 2 Risk

Puerto Vallarta Daily News will maintain updates for Hurricane Lidia as they become available from weather services in Mexico and the United States as the storm approaches Puerto Vallarta.
PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - In a startling development, Hurricane Lidia, initially categorized as a Category 1 storm on the Saffir-Simpson scale, has shifted its trajectory and is now heading toward Puerto Vallarta. The latest advisory from the National Meteorological Service suggests that the storm could intensify to a Category 2 hurricane within the next few hours.
According to the agency's most recent data . . .
This independent news site is supported by subscribers.
Login now, or subscribe today. As a premium subscriber to our independent news site, for as low as .10 cents per day, you'll unlock full news coverage of the events that shape our city, exclusive interviews with local influencers, and in-depth reports that get to the heart of Puerto Vallarta's unique challenges and triumphs, while also learning more about news throughout Mexico that makes a difference. Help us sustain the future of independent journalism in Puerto Vallarta. It's a small market so advertising doesn't make a dent in the costs, but you can help! Subscribe today and become an essential part of the conversation.