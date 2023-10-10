Hurricane Lidia Changes Course, Heading Toward Puerto Vallarta; Upgraded to Category 2 Risk

Puerto Vallarta Daily News will maintain updates for Hurricane Lidia as they become available from weather services in Mexico and the United States as the storm approaches Puerto Vallarta.

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - In a startling development, Hurricane Lidia, initially categorized as a Category 1 storm on the Saffir-Simpson scale, has shifted its trajectory and is now heading toward Puerto Vallarta. The latest advisory from the National Meteorological Service suggests that the storm could intensify to a Category 2 hurricane within the next few hours.

According to the agency's most recent data . . .

