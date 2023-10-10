Hurricane Lidia Gears Up for Midnight Landfall in Puerto Vallarta

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - The National Meteorological Service has issued an alarming forecast concerning Hurricane Lidia, which is expected to make landfall as a tropical storm at midnight this Tuesday in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco. The cyclone had earlier escalated to a Category Two hurricane before weakening to its current status as a Category One storm.

As of noon today, Hurricane Lidia's maximum winds were recorded at 165 kilometers per hour, with gusts reaching up to 205 kilometers per hour. The storm is presently located at a distance of 190 kilometers west-southwest of Cabo Corrientes, Jalisco.

