Hurricane Lidia Gears Up for Midnight Landfall in Puerto Vallarta

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - The National Meteorological Service has issued an alarming forecast concerning Hurricane Lidia, which is expected to make landfall as a tropical storm at midnight this Tuesday in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco. The cyclone had earlier escalated to a Category Two hurricane before weakening to its current status as a Category One storm.
As of noon today, Hurricane Lidia's maximum winds were recorded at 165 kilometers per hour, with gusts reaching up to 205 kilometers per hour. The storm is presently located at a distance of 190 kilometers west-southwest of Cabo Corrientes, Jalisco.This independent news site is supported by subscribers.
Login now, or subscribe today. As a premium subscriber to our independent news site, for as low as .10 cents per day, you'll unlock full news coverage of the events that shape our city, exclusive interviews with local influencers, and in-depth reports that get to the heart of Puerto Vallarta's unique challenges and triumphs, while also learning more about news throughout Mexico that makes a difference. Help us sustain the future of independent journalism in Puerto Vallarta. It's a small market so advertising doesn't make a dent in the costs, but you can help! Subscribe today and become an essential part of the conversation.