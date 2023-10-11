Hurricane Lidia in Puerto Vallarta – Photo and Video Gallery

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico — Hurricane Lidia, described as an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 storm, made landfall on Tuesday with winds reaching 220 kilometers per hour (140 miles per hour). The eye of the storm appeared to have struck near Las Penitas, a sparsely populated peninsula in the western state of Jalisco, just south of Puerto Vallarta.

Puerto Vallarta was spared the worst of the storm that occurs on the south end of hurricanes. It could have been a different story if the storm tracked north in Nayarit as original forecasts predicted.

Below are some of the images and videos in Puerto Vallarta before, during, and after the landfall of Hurricane Lidia. This photo gallery may be updated as more images become available throughout the day.

