Hurricane Lidia Makes Landfall as Category 4 South of Puerto Vallarta

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - Hurricane Lidia, a menacing Category 4 storm, made landfall near the coastal community of Las Penitas, 120 km (75 miles) south of Puerto Vallarta, at approximately 5:50 PM MDT (2350 UTC) on Tuesday. According to the latest satellite imagery, The hurricane brought maximum sustained winds estimated at 140 mph (220 km/h).

Current Position and Trajectory

As of 6:00 PM MDT (0000 UTC), the hurricane was located near latitude 20.1 North and longitude 105.5 West. It is moving east-northeast at a speed of roughly 16 mph (26 km/h . . .

