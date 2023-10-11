Hurricane Lidia Makes Landfall as Category 4 South of Puerto Vallarta

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - Hurricane Lidia, a menacing Category 4 storm, made landfall near the coastal community of Las Penitas, 120 km (75 miles) south of Puerto Vallarta, at approximately 5:50 PM MDT (2350 UTC) on Tuesday. According to the latest satellite imagery, The hurricane brought maximum sustained winds estimated at 140 mph (220 km/h).
Current Position and Trajectory
As of 6:00 PM MDT (0000 UTC), the hurricane was located near latitude 20.1 North and longitude 105.5 West. It is moving east-northeast at a speed of roughly 16 mph (26 km/h . . .
This independent news site is supported by subscribers.
Login now, or subscribe today. As a premium subscriber to our independent news site, for as low as .10 cents per day, you'll unlock full news coverage of the events that shape our city, exclusive interviews with local influencers, and in-depth reports that get to the heart of Puerto Vallarta's unique challenges and triumphs, while also learning more about news throughout Mexico that makes a difference. Help us sustain the future of independent journalism in Puerto Vallarta. It's a small market so advertising doesn't make a dent in the costs, but you can help! Subscribe today and become an essential part of the conversation.