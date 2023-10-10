Hurricane Lidia Strengthens to Category 2, Poses Serious Risks to Puerto Vallarta and West-Central Mexico

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico — The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Weather Services Warns of Intensifying Storm Conditions

According to the latest data from NOAA Weather Services at 9:00 AM local time, Hurricane Lidia is intensifying as it approaches west-central Mexico. Advanced microwave imagery taken a few hours ago indicates the formation of a well-defined inner core with a nearly closed eyewall. Despite the absence of a visible eye in geostationary satellite images, the central dense overcast has shown more symmetry over the last few hours. Based on Dvorak estimates ranging from 77 to 90 knots, the . . .

