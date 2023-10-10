Hurricane Lidia Strengthens to Category 2, Poses Serious Risks to Puerto Vallarta and West-Central Mexico

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico — The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Weather Services Warns of Intensifying Storm Conditions
According to the latest data from NOAA Weather Services at 9:00 AM local time, Hurricane Lidia is intensifying as it approaches west-central Mexico. Advanced microwave imagery taken a few hours ago indicates the formation of a well-defined inner core with a nearly closed eyewall. Despite the absence of a visible eye in geostationary satellite images, the central dense overcast has shown more symmetry over the last few hours. Based on Dvorak estimates ranging from 77 to 90 knots, the . . .
This independent news site is supported by subscribers.
Login now, or subscribe today. As a premium subscriber to our independent news site, for as low as .10 cents per day, you'll unlock full news coverage of the events that shape our city, exclusive interviews with local influencers, and in-depth reports that get to the heart of Puerto Vallarta's unique challenges and triumphs, while also learning more about news throughout Mexico that makes a difference. Help us sustain the future of independent journalism in Puerto Vallarta. It's a small market so advertising doesn't make a dent in the costs, but you can help! Subscribe today and become an essential part of the conversation.