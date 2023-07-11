“Icon of the Seas” – World’s Largest Cruise Ship to Dock in Mexican Caribbean in 2024

July 11, 2023
,

QUINTANA ROO, Mexico – In an announcement that has left adventure and luxury enthusiasts astir, Royal Caribbean International unveiled that its newest cruise ship, the Icon of the Seas, successfully completed its inaugural test run in June. Described as the "new Titanic," the Icon of the Seas is set to redefine cruise experiences for its passengers.

