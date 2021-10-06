In Los Angeles, the State of Jalisco strengthens roots with the migrant community

To promote the internationalization of Jalisco, position its image abroad, increase the commercial actions of its companies, but above all, strengthen its relationship with the migrant community in Los Angeles, the State Government started the first edition of La Semana Jalisco in Los Angeles, California, which will bring together more than 5,000 Spanish speakers who will celebrate the roots of being Jalisco.

During this week, they will promote the exportable goods of Jalisco, detect businesses, increase entrepreneurship and competitiveness of entrepreneurs, consolidate brands abroad and interconnect commercial activities between Jalisco residents who live in Jalisco and Los Angeles.

“The intention of this Jalisco Week is that we unite on both sides, that we do business, that we make fraternal ties, that we have training, that we have more culture, more opportunities,” said Claudia Villarruel, director of Foreign Trade of the Ministry of Development Economic (Sedeco).

And it will be with the participation of 33 companies, from different sectors and artisans, promoted and trained by the Directorate of Foreign Trade, the Directorate of Investment Attraction, and the Directorate of Craft Promotion of Sedeco; also the participation of the Tourism Promotion Directorate of the Jalisco Tourism Secretariat (Secturjal) and the General Strategic Coordination of Economic Growth and Development of the Government of Jalisco.

This effort is carried out in collaboration with the Jaliscienses Unidos en Acción (AJUA) association, a non-profit organization focused on the development of Jalisco people on both sides of the border, which together will promote handicrafts, processed and packaged foods, tequila, fashion, culture, and accessories.

The tour includes activities with the Foreign Ministry together with the delegations of the State of Mexico and Puebla, to address the topics of industries such as advanced transportation, aerospace, health sciences, creative industries, hospitality and tourism, and promoting innovation in Los Angeles.

During the event, there will be three days of celebration “October Festivities”, from October 8 to 10 of this year at Pico Rivera Sports Arena, where there will be business meetings, direct sale of the products of the 33 businesses involved, a Gala concert of Mariachi with the Mariachi Nuevo Tecalitlan and Ballet Folklórico de México.

“The purpose of bringing this traditional celebration of our land to Los Angeles is to promote our culture, gastronomy, music, traditional drinks, and the commercial links between Jalisco and California,” said Vicente Ortiz, director of AJUA.

