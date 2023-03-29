“In the name of the Father…” They will bless dangerous highway in Puerto Vallarta for Easter holiday travel

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – The Easter holidays are about to arrive and before, Puerto Vallarta is preparing to receive tourists. But it is not only a logistical organization, but also a spiritual one, so those who travel to the destination will be doing so on a blessed stretch of highway known as the most dangerous in Mexico.

Luis Artemio Flores Calzada, Bishop of the Diocese of Tepic, will bless Federal Highway 200 to ask God to protect travelers on the highway.

This road is classified as one of the most dangerous that exists in the entire country.

Federal Highway 200, also known as La Costera, runs from Nayarit and extends to Chiapas, on the border with Guatemala; and for travelers who go from Guadalajara to Puerto Vallarta, it becomes essential to use the highway, even with the new highway sections recently completed, because the new highway section to Puerto Vallarta is still not completely finished.

Accidents are frequent, and regularly lethal, especially in a section of this road that begins in Compostela and ends in Las Varas, Nayarit; Since it is an entrance to a mountainous area, with pronounced and constant curves, it has only two lanes and the danger of landslide and mudslides.

The most recent and unfortunate accident was the one that happened on December 30, 2022, when a bus carrying passengers bound for León, Guanajuato, overturned and 15 people lost their lives.

