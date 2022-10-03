Incanto Puerto Vallarta Opens Fall Season with an All-Star Lineup including Carlos and Fernanda

Incanto reopens on Tuesday, Oct. 4 with a special one-night-only performance by Fernanda Hernandez (Moelle) and Carlos Calderon (Azuca) playing an eclectic acoustic blend of popular and world music featuring her sultry vocals and their magical duets in English and Spanish. Aaron Hernandez will join them on percussion. Show time is 9:30 PM. No cover. Reserve online at their website IncantoVallarta.com

Singer-songwriter and recording artist David Duvall is an Emmy-winning composer with numerous songwriting awards. With more than 400 theatrical musicals, plays, concerts, and nightclub performances to his credit, his creative abilities and repertoire knowledge are unmatched. His show, Time With Friends features songs, composers, and entertainers who have been lifelong friends and frequent guest performers. His first guest will be entertainer Kami Desilets on Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 5 PM. See him in the piano bar in October on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 5 PM.

Entertainer Kami Desilets’ with special guest Dennis Crow at the piano, stars in Some Like it Hot!, blending hot/cool jazz, blues, and a dash of Bossa Nova. Sangria and margarita drink specials during the show and be sure to try Incanto’s delicious new menu items including their famous chicken tenders, delicious burgers, and new crunchy tacos. Wednesdays at 7:30 PM. Air-conditioned. Reserve tickets IncantoVallarta.com.

Entertainer Kevin-Anthony sings the music of Lionel Richie and Stevie Wonder on Fridays at 7:30 PM through Oct. 21. He brings a breadth of experience both as a performer and producer, utilizing both of his artistic talents by headlining his own shows and producing shows at Act2PV. Reserve tickets online.

Popular local artists Tonny Kenneth and Diego Guerrero return on Tuesday, Oct. 11 for a series of shows singing a variety of music genres, including original music and some of the greatest duets in history in English and Spanish. Tuesdays at 9:30 PM.

Incanto’s Fall Theatre Series, hosted by pianist Dennis Crow, continues on Tuesdays featuring a variety of films and recorded musical performances. Dennis plays music from each of the shows during his welcome and introduction. He will present the popular 2017 hit film The Greatest Showman on Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 5 PM. The following week he will screen the 1952 musical classic, Singin’ in the Rain. Reserve tickets online.

Current hours are 4 PM – 11:30 PM Tuesday – Sunday (closed on Mondays). The piano bar features live music starting at 5 PM most days with seating inside and outside on the upper riverside terrace, as weather permits. Check Incanto’s Facebook page, Incanto Vallarta, for a daily schedule. For tickets and reservations visit IncantoVallarta.com. Most shows are also streamed via Facebook LIVE. Happy Hour 2×1 daily at 4-5 PM in the piano bar. Evening dining is available until 10:30 PM. Air-conditioned. All safety requirements are observed.

Subscribe here to receive our newsletters, access exclusive content, read our news without ads, and much more!

Trending news of PVDN