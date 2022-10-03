Hurricane Orlene made landfall on Mexico’s Pacific coast near the resort town of Mazatlán

Hurricane Orlene made landfall on Mexico’s Pacific coast on Monday near the resort town of Mazatlán.
Power cables swayed in the wind and sent cascades of sparks through the town of El Rosario, about 65 kilometers south of Mazatlán, near where the storm hit.
Orlene lost some power while flying over the former penal colony of Islas Marias, which is being turned into a tourist attraction. The main island is sparsely populated, mostly government employees, and most buildings are made of brick and cement.
Winds from the hurricane had eased to 140 km/h when it made landfall 75 kilometers southeast of Mazatlán on Monday morning, according to the US National Hurricane Center.
Officials report no immediate damage, but classes have been suspended and ports closed. Emergency shelters have been opened.
A hurricane warning was in effect between San Blas and Mazatlán.
The state government of Jalisco, where Puerto Vallarta is located, suspended classes Monday morning in towns and villages along the coast.
Orlene could dump up to 25 centimeters of rain in some places. Coastal flooding and dangerous waves are also possible.
The ports of Manzanillo and Puerto Vallarta were closed to ships. The Mexican Navy has announced that ports — including Mazatlán, San Blas, and Nuevo Vallarta — are closed to small craft.
A Mexican government agency has warned that Orlene could cause “mudslides, rising rivers and streams, and flooding in low-lying areas.”
The US center said hurricane-force winds were felt about 30 kilometers from the eye, and tropical-storm-force winds about 110 kilometers away.
Early Sunday, Orlene was a Category 4 hurricane with sustained winds of 215 kilometers per hour but was downgraded to a category 1 on landfall.
Subscribe here to receive our newsletters, access exclusive content, read our news without ads, and much more!
Trending news of PVDN
- Hurricane Orlene; A small but major hurricane that was no match for Puerto Vallarta We went to bed with a tropical storm on Friday and woke up to a category 4 hurricane threatening the coast of Jalisco, by Monday morning we had only experienced light scattered rains and minimal increase in waves with a forecast of winds of 2 km per hour in the early daylight hours. In fact,…
- Orlene is a Category 3 hurricane off the coast of Jalisco – Significant rain, wind and storm surge expected Puerto Vallarta has been placed under a hurricane watch, an increase in the previous alert of a tropical storm warning. Overnight on Saturday, Orlene rapidly strengthened to a category 4 storm but has since then weakened slightly to a category 3 at 10:00 AM this morning. Orlene is expected to pass close to the Puerto…
- Schools closed and additional civil protection agents deployed in Puerto Vallarta for Hurricane Orlene The Governor of Jalisco reported that after a session of the State Committee for Emergencies of Jalisco in the face of the passage of Hurricane Orlene, now a category 3 storm, which will pass 100 kilometers from Cabo Corrientes, it was decided to suspend classes this Monday in schools of the three levels in the…
- Subscriber Content: Hurricane Orlene Live Updates Orlene has become a Hurricane. Puerto Vallarta under warning. Next update at 10:00 PM CST
- Know the 19 shelters in Puerto Vallarta ready for the passing of Hurricane Orlene The beaches of the municipality of Puerto Vallarta are already under a red flag, that is, bathers are prevented from entering due to the conditions of the waves caused by hurricane “Orlene”, which is a category 3 storm. From the Municipal Unit of Civil Protection and Firefighters, recommendations are being given to the population, restaurants,…