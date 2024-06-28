Increase in Business Assaults and Robberies in Puerto Vallarta

Tourism in Puerto Vallarta Generated One Billion Dollars During the First Five Months of the Year

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico—During the first five months of this year, Puerto Vallarta emerged as a major economic driver for the state of Jalisco, receiving a staggering 17.63 billion pesos from tourists, nearly one billion US Dollars, according to the State Tourism Information System (SITE). This remarkable influx of tourism revenue underscores the importance of the…