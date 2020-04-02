Institute of Culture in Puerto Vallarta Expands its Online Programming

The “My home, our culture” project continues to enrich its proposal of free activities and online entertainment during the COVID-19 pandemic, thanks to local artists, cultural managers and creators.

Live talks, musical presentations, recreational workshops and original documentary series, are included in the programming through the digital platforms of the Government of Puerto Vallarta, the Vallarta Institute of Culture (IVC) and Canal del Puerto.

As part of “My house, our culture”, this Friday, April 3, the singer and songwriter from Vallarta, Anais Belloso Peña, will transmit a live musical presentation with the most select of her repertoire; On Monday, April 6, the poet and cultural manager Raúl Gibrán Martínez Peña, will offer a dramatized reading of his work contained in the books “Boca” (Literary projection, 2018) and “Transeúnte” (University of Guadalajara, 2018).

On Wednesday April 8, the director of La Central Casa Creativa, Fá Mora, will give the live talk entitled “All human, all creative”. The festive music will be present with the live set of DJ Hernán Siordia, on Thursday, April 9; and saxophonist Humberto Murguía will offer a presentation on Friday, April 10.

The second part of the series “Yoga at home” with the instructor Lupita Basulto, will be broadcasted on Monday, April 13 with a class specially designed to activate the body and mind.

The researcher from the University of Guadalajara (UdeG) and local producer Laura Alicia Aguilar, will give the video talk “History, botany, cultural uses and tradition about chocolate”, on Wednesday, April 16.

In Canal del Puerto, meanwhile, the chapters of the original series “Tanto cuento” are still available, with entertaining short stories and legends narrated by local storytellers, such as: Jenny, Mimox, Chepetín, among others.

On that same platform you can also find the premiere of the series of interviews with raicilleros teachers and regional producers who participated in the fourth edition of the Festival de Raicilla Damajuana; and the revival of the serial “Chronicles of the Bay”, which consists of twelve chapters under the leadership of the municipal chronicler Juan Manuel Gómez Encarnación.

The programming generated for “My home, our culture” by local artists, from their own spaces of responsible home protection, is an online cultural offer by the Ministry of Culture of Jalisco and the Ministry of Culture of the Government of Mexico, through the programs “Cultural kit” and “With you in the distance”.

All the contents and live broadcasts are available from 6:00 p.m., through the new website of the Institute of Culture (cultura.puertovallarta.gob.mx) and the institutional social networks of the Government of Puerto Vallarta and the IVC on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@IVCultura).

The IVC reiterates its invitation to the local artistic community with interest in joining this project, to send its detailed proposal to the email: [email protected] The activity must be carried out online in its entirety and, in the case of free workshops or tutorials, offer the possibility of making a live broadcast from their own homes.