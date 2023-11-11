International Gourmet Festival Marks 28th Edition with Culinary Extravaganza in Puerto Vallarta

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico – The esteemed International Gourmet Festival has inaugurated its twenty-eighth iteration, continuing from November 9 through to the 19th, spanning across 31 distinguished restaurants in Puerto Vallarta-Riviera Nayarit and Tepic. Since its inception, the festival has become a beacon for gastronomic excellence, drawing in over 700 chefs from around the globe and captivating close to 700,000 visitors, earning its prestige as one of Mexico's most illustrious culinary events.

The grand opening ceremony was hosted at the Garza Blanca Hotel, with a gathering of 31 acclaimed local chefs alongside an equal number . . .

