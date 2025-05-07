International Tourism in Puerto Vallarta Records Ten Consecutive Months of Decline

Puerto Vallarta has registered ten consecutive months of declining international tourism despite overall passenger traffic increases driven by strong domestic tourism, according to the latest airport traffic report.

The preliminary passenger data from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (GAP) for April 2025 revealed a significant contrast between domestic and international tourism trends. Puerto Vallarta International Airport welcomed 654,100 passengers in April, marking a 5.7% increase from the 619,000 passengers recorded in the same month of 2024. Yet, this growth is primarily due to robust domestic travel.

Domestic flights brought in 279,400 . . .