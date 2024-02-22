Investigation Launched into Puerto Vallarta Mayor for Allegations of Corruption and Misuse of Federal Resources

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - The Jalisco Prosecutor's Office Specialized in the Fight against Corruption has initiated a thorough investigation into the administration of Luis Alberto Michel Rodríguez, the incumbent mayor of Puerto Vallarta. The probe follows serious allegations of fraud, illicit enrichment, and the diversion of federal resources.

The investigation, documented under the folder number FED/FEMCC-JAL/0000036/2024, specifically focuses on suspicions of the misuse of powers and authorities for the improper contracting of works. Such actions are deemed criminal offenses under Title Seven of the Penal Code of Jalisco.

>> SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWS ON WHATSAPP CHANNELS HERE (FROM YOUR CELL PHONE!)<<

Subscribers support this independent news site.