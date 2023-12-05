Jalisco Authorities Close Melaque Beach South of Puerto Vallarta Following Fatal Shark Attack

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - In a swift response to a tragic incident, authorities in Jalisco, Mexico, have closed Melaque Beach, south of Puerto Vallarta, after a woman succumbed to injuries sustained from a shark bite. The Jalisco State Civil Protection and Firefighters Unit announced this precautionary measure on Monday, November 4, at around 10:30 a.m., citing the possible presence of the shark in nearby waters.

The beach, a popular destination for both national and international visitors, lies between Puerto Vallarta and Manzanillo. The victim, identified as 26-year-old María Fernanda Martínez Jiménez . . .

