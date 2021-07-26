Jalisco cancels Día de Muertos and Independence Day celebrations due to COVID-19

The governor of Jalisco announced two months in advance that due to the COVID-19 pandemic that still persists, in September there will be no national holiday celebrations and the Cry of Independence of Mexico will be virtual, very similar to what happened in 2020.
“We have made the decision to announce that celebrational activities are suspended for independence days, there will be no celebration of the Grito with people. We also made the determination that we are going to issue a recommendation for celebrations and religious activities, in order to avoid them in the following months, we have also made the decision that there will be no Día de Muertos celebrations because it seems to us that they are one of those things that are unnecessary that we can suspend, we are going to ask all mayors that in no municipality there are national festivities with concentrations of people,” the Governor said.
Faced with the new third wave of the Sars-CoV-2 virus in Jalisco, the governor analyzes that at some points, mainly where diners get rid of the mask to eat, the capacity must be reduced.
“What the health board is reviewing is the capacity of some places that have a higher concentration of people, where a decision will be made this week, but there is no suspension of any economic activity as a result of the evolution of the pandemic,” he said.
From the return to classes in person, the governor pointed out that it will be the responsibility of the parents to choose if they want to send their children to school or not, mainly in public schools, the best would be a hybrid model in which students connect to classes and on other occasions attend face-to-face without saturating the classrooms, the governor recommended.
“It is the freedom of each parent, whether that school adapts to their needs or not,” he said.
Get our daily news delivered by email every morning! SUBSCRIBE TODAY
Trending News
- Coronavirus in Mexico; July 25, 2021 Report The Ministry of Health ( SSa ) in Mexico released the daily report on the coronavirus epidemic in Mexico. Through a daily technical statement, it reported that this Sunday, July 25, 108 deaths and 6,535 new cases of COVID-19 were registered in the country. Sundays and Mondays typically report lower numbers due to a lack…
- Coronavirus in Mexico; July 22, 2021 Report The Ministry of Health (SSa) reported that until this Thursday, July 22, 2,709,739 cases of accumulated infections of coronavirus ( COVID-19 ) have been registered. In addition, since the beginning of the epidemic, Mexico has suffered 237,626 deaths from the disease. In the past 24-hours, there was an increase of 16,244 infected and 419 deaths.…
- Guadalajara-Puerto Vallarta highway is closed due to a landslide The Guadalajara-Puerto Vallarta highway is closed due to a landslide, according to the Nayarit authorities. Due to the torrential rain that fell Monday morning, in the vicinity of kilometer 128 of Federal Highway 200, Compostela-Vallarta section, the landslide occurred. “The Municipal Unit of Civil Protection and Firefighters of Bahía de Banderas reports that federal highway…
- Puerto Vallarta has more COVID-19 cases than the second-largest city in Mexico Puerto Vallarta currently reports 1,341 active cases of COVID-19, these being people who have been infected over the past 14-days. The number of active cases in Puerto Vallarta exceeds that of Guadalajara, the second-largest city in Mexico, which has 953 active cases. On Wednesday, July 21, 2021, Puerto Vallarta recorded 320 infections in a single…
- Quintana Roo will now require a vaccination certificate or COVID-19 test before you can enter businesses Shopping malls, restaurants, nightclubs, hotels, among other businesses in Quintana Roo will require a vaccination certificate or a negative COVID test no older than 72 hours to enter establishments. “It will allow people who go to these places to feel safer and to avoid contagion (…) In order to enter these businesses, it is necessary…