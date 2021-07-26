Jalisco cancels Día de Muertos and Independence Day celebrations due to COVID-19

The governor of Jalisco announced two months in advance that due to the COVID-19 pandemic that still persists, in September there will be no national holiday celebrations and the Cry of Independence of Mexico will be virtual, very similar to what happened in 2020.

“We have made the decision to announce that celebrational activities are suspended for independence days, there will be no celebration of the Grito with people. We also made the determination that we are going to issue a recommendation for celebrations and religious activities, in order to avoid them in the following months, we have also made the decision that there will be no Día de Muertos celebrations because it seems to us that they are one of those things that are unnecessary that we can suspend, we are going to ask all mayors that in no municipality there are national festivities with concentrations of people,” the Governor said.

Faced with the new third wave of the Sars-CoV-2 virus in Jalisco, the governor analyzes that at some points, mainly where diners get rid of the mask to eat, the capacity must be reduced.

“What the health board is reviewing is the capacity of some places that have a higher concentration of people, where a decision will be made this week, but there is no suspension of any economic activity as a result of the evolution of the pandemic,” he said.

From the return to classes in person, the governor pointed out that it will be the responsibility of the parents to choose if they want to send their children to school or not, mainly in public schools, the best would be a hybrid model in which students connect to classes and on other occasions attend face-to-face without saturating the classrooms, the governor recommended.

“It is the freedom of each parent, whether that school adapts to their needs or not,” he said.

