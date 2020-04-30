Jalisco cartel begin distributing food in Puerto Vallarta

In the midst of the health and economic crisis that Mexico is going through, the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel ( CJNG ) is one of the Mexican cartels that recently distributed food pantries among the most affected population in different parts of the country.

Alleged members of the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel ( CJNG ) were seen handing out pantries with their initials to vulnerable and marginalized families in Puerto Vallarta.

Images were shared by various users on social networks, who assured that the alleged members of the CJNG distributed pantries to families and people with limited resources in El Pitillal, a small town that has been surrounded by the urban area of Puerto Vallarta. Puerto Vallarta authorities continue to deny that the cartel is distributing food, despite multiple reports and images of the food boxes displaying the cartel’s logo.

The boxes contained toilet paper, sardines, tuna, oil, pasta, rice, beans, sugar, salt, cookies, among other items.

On the outside of the boxes you could read a print that said: “El Señor de los Gallos MENCHO con la ciudadanía”, meaning the leader of the cartel known as Mencho supports the citizens. The boxes have the silhouette of the state of Jalisco and two roosters looking straight ahead, as well as the letters of the CJNG.