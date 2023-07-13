Jalisco Congress Intervenes as Water Shortages Persist in Puerto Vallarta

PUERTO VALLARTA, Jalisco – The Jalisco Congress has decided to intervene in the escalating water crisis affecting some 100 neighborhoods in Puerto Vallarta that have been plagued with water shortages since April. Despite the lack of service, the Drinking Water, Drainage and Sewerage System (Seapal) continues to charge the affected residents, prompting outrage among the communities and lawmakers alike.

The water shortage, which is believed to have originated from tank replacement work, has left less affluent neighborhoods, specifically in the Upper Part of Vallarta, without adequate water service.

This independent news site is supported by subscribers.