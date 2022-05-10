Jalisco ends mask mandate except in public transport and hospitals

Although Puerto Vallarta never enforced the mask mandate in Jalisco, the Governor of Jalisco announced that the use of face masks in open and closed spaces is eliminated in the State and it will only be mandatory for people who board public transport units and who attend hospitals and clinics to use it.

Through a message that he issued on his social networks, the state governor stressed that the measure will be published today in the Official Newspaper El Estado de Jalisco, with which it will come into force.

“We have made this decision because, like everyone else, we understand the fatigue that two years of restrictions has meant, but we also do it with a call to maintain attention to what is happening in terms of health in Mexico and the world will no longer let its guard down,” he said.

Dropping the mask mandate was decided after the numbers of infections and deaths from COVID-19 were analyzed, which have decreased significantly in the State in recent weeks.

“Today we have 59 cases per day, on average, when in the last two years we had 819 cases” per day.

He added that there are currently only 21 hospitalized due to COVID-19, and during April there were only 19 deaths from the new coronavirus, a figure that represents “the lowest levels of the pandemic since April 2020.” In Puerto Vallarta, there were no deaths due to COVID-19 during the month of April.

“It is a correct decision, we believe and trust that we are going to get ahead with good numbers, that, of course, we must maintain the ability to make decisions if necessary, but I believe that the lessons we have learned throughout this emergency have taught us that Jalisco has acted on time and responsibly and that has allowed us to take care of the lives and health of the people of Jalisco. We keep going,” he concluded.

The Jalisco Ministry of Health recommended the use of face masks to those who suffer from respiratory diseases or some vulnerability, as well as to all those who enter spaces that have poor ventilation or a high concentration of people, but the use is no longer mandatory.

Jalisco is the fourth entity in the country that is free from the use of face masks in open and closed spaces. The others are Baja California, Guanajuato and Nuevo León.

