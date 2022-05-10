They predict 17 named storms for the 2022 Pacific hurricane season starting May 15

The 2022 hurricane season in the Pacific Ocean area will begin on May 15, according to meteorological projections in Mexico, and experts predict that there will be greater activity than last year.
For 2022, 9 hurricanes and 8 tropical storms are predicted for the Pacific Ocean; that is, 17 named storms when the typical number is 15.
Without a doubt, the hurricane season affects the population in general, but especially the providers of tourist services on beaches, since these storms generate torrential rains, strong winds, and waves, so it is recommended to take the necessary precautions.
According to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), the reason why this year will be more active in the Pacific Ocean is due to the presence of the “La Niña” phenomenon, which produces changes in the direction and strength of the winds.
When does the Pacific hurricane season start?
Experts have pointed out that the hurricane season for 2022 will begin next Sunday, May 15, and will end on November 30; however, the Mexican coasts are expected to be more affected during the months of September and October.
The states near the Pacific Ocean, the Caribbean Sea, and the Gulf of Mexico are the most likely to experience this type of phenomenon; In fact, Mexican entities such as Baja California Sur, Sinaloa, Oaxaca, Guerrero, Michoacán, Jalisco, Veracruz, and Tamaulipas are at greatest risk this hurricane season.
Names for the Pacific hurricane season
For this Pacific hurricane season, the expected names are Agatha, Blas, Celia, Darby, Estelle, Frank, Georgette, Howard, Ivette, Javier, Kay, Lester, Madeline, Newton, Orlene, Paine, Roslyn, Seymour, Tina, Virgil, Winifred, Xavier, Yolanda, and Zeke.
