Jalisco Governor confirms increase in COVID-19 cases in Puerto Vallarta

The governor of Jalisco, accompanied by the Health Board, confirmed that COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have been steadily increasing, in addition, he confirmed that the Delta variant is circulating in the state, one of the most contagious strains.

During his statements, he said that 60% of the COVID-19 cases worldwide are of the Delta variant. Which explains the growth in the number of infections.

The Governor explained that in a month, active cases of COVID-19 went from 779 to 1,264, that is, 62%. In addition, hospitalization grew 17% and, although he stated that the outlook for the peak of the pandemic is still far away, it is striking that the positivity rate has grown by 5%.

The Governor also took time to recognize the growing number of cases in Puerto Vallarta. “A year ago, this month we received 445 flights in Jalisco, today 7,400 flights are being received, which is why places like Puerto Vallarta, Cihuatlán, and La Huerta on the South Coast, are the locations experiencing an increase in new infections,” he said.

So far, the Health Bureau for Covid 19 in Jalisco does not believe it’s necessary to reduce the capacity in businesses, although they have detected that the problem of increases in infections comes from bars and clubs, which can risk closure again if they do not comply with the protocols, warned the governor, Enrique Alfaro Ramírez.

“The risk is not over. The level of immunity that Jalisco has is barely 42%. More than half of the population still has a very high level of risk, and if we do not understand it, we are going to make a serious mistake,” said Ramírez.

“We cannot lose sight of the fact that by getting vaccinated we avoid the risk of infection. The effectiveness of the vaccine is proven,” he continued.

Puerto Vallarta’s interim mayor, Jorge Antonio Quintero Alvarado, announced a 30% increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations in the city during the month of June.

“We have had a rebound in hospitalization cases in an increase of 30% in recent weeks, we are making progress and it is necessary to continue respecting the healthy distance, continue to use face masks and continue to be careful since the issue has hit us hard and I think that if the measures are relaxed we will be paying the consequences,” Alvarado said during a City Council meeting on June 30, 2021.

