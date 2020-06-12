Jalisco Governor warns do not leave your home unless it’s absolutely necessary

Governor Enrique Alfaro announced that the state will enter a stage of ‘individual responsibility’ in which it will seek to mitigate contagions by requesting each of the inhabitants to avoid leaving home unless it’s absolutely necessary.

The Governer said citizens must take care of themselves and their families by not going out on the street except for what is strictly necessary, as well as following other safety and hygiene measures. “It’s no longer about watching over us, it’s about taking care of each other,” he said.

In a message shared through his Twitter account, Alfaro addressed the people of Jalisco to let them know that in the last week, the state has presented more than 200 infections per day and at least 10 deaths per day.

He assured that, because preventive measures against COVID-19 began to be relaxed, in the last week the State recorded more deaths than in the previous two months combined.

“In reality, the relaxation of sanitary measures in the population occurred before the economic reactivation plan began,” he said, adding that the rapid increase of COVID-19 now prevents the progress of the gradual reopening of the economy.

He pointed out that the problem of this increase is not the people who had to go out to work, but those who believed that the virus was not real or was defeated. The Federal Government has consistently announced that the pandemic curve had been flattened, was on the decline, and had been ‘tamed’, all misleading statements that resulted in many people letting down their guard.

The Governor also pointed out that the Jalisco Health and Economic Recovery Table agreed on the guidelines for the next stage of the pandemic. Among the most important, he stressed that “we will not be able to reactivate the economy as fast as we had thought”, since there have not been optimal conditions to go to phase 1, which was planned for Monday.

On Sunday, June 14, updated measures to address the coronavirus in Jalisco will be presented, which will respond to the minimum necessary to face the pandemic, especially for the sectors that are most economically damaged and are at greater risk of definitively stopping their activities, after quarantine.

In other areas, he pointed out that his government will focus on having available beds, expand the capacity to carry out a greater number of tests, and will also seek to expand the funeral capacity for the correct handling of bodies with COVID-19.