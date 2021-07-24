Jalisco loses its ‘low risk’ status for COVID-19 and enters ‘high risk’ classification

The Ministry of Health (SSa) in Mexico issued the new epidemiological risk traffic light, being the first after the third wave of COVID -19 was decreed in the country; 15 states appear in yellow, 13 in orange, 3 in green, and only one in red.
The agency updated the color in the entities on its official page after registering the increase in positive cases of SARS-COV-2, the new risk status will be in effect from July 26 to August 8.
- Green – Low Risk
- Yellow – Moderate Risk
- Orange – High Risk
- Red – Maximum Risk
Jalisco rose to orange, considered high risk, moving up two places after spending several weeks in green, the lowest risk.
In Puerto Vallarta, there are currently 1,480 active cases of COVID-19, these being people who have been infected over the past 14-days. The number of active cases in Puerto Vallarta exceeds that of Guadalajara, the second-largest city in Mexico, which has 1,086 active cases.
Puerto Vallarta Naval Hospital is reporting 100% occupancy of beds for treating COVID-19 patients, while the local IMSS Hospital is at 67% occupancy in COVID-19 beds.
Puerto Vallarta is currently experiencing the highest level of threat from Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, above what was registered in the summer of 2020, and also during the peak of the Christmas season.
Other States that are in orange are Baja California Sur, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, Nayarit, Colima, Guerrero, Oaxaca, State of Mexico, Mexico City, Hidalgo, Veracruz and Quintana Roo.
The states that were in yellow are: Baja California, Sonora, Chihuahua, Durango, Zacatecas, San Luis Potosí, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Michoacán, Morelos, Puebla, Tlaxacala, Yucatán, Campeche and Tabasco.
The entities cataloged in green are Aguascalientes, Chiapas and Coahuila. In red, there is only Sinaloa.
