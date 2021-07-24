Coronavirus in Mexico; July 23, 2021 Report

The Ministry of Health (SSa) in Mexico reported that in the last 24 hours there was an increase of 16,421 COVID-19 infections nationwide, as well as 328 deaths from the disease.

According to the daily report, the entities with the highest number of active cases of SARS-CoV-2 (patients who began to present symptoms in the last 14 days) in descending order are Mexico City, State of Mexico, Jalisco, Nuevo León, Sinaloa, Veracruz, and Quintana Roo.

Regarding hospital availability, the average occupation of general beds in health centers is 36% and 22% for intensive therapy beds.

The states with the highest percentage in general bed occupancy are Durango (68%), CDMX (65%), and Guerrero (64%). Those with the highest percentage in beds with ventilators being occupied are Colima (73%), CDMX (54%), and Sinaloa (53%).

COVID-19 in Puerto Vallarta

On Friday, July 23, 2021, Puerto Vallarta recorded 303 infections in a single day and six new death. There has been a total of 1,665 reported cases in the past seven days, compared to 1,029 cases in the seven days prior, for an increase of 61% compared to the previous seven-day period.

Puerto Vallarta currently reports 1,651 active cases of COVID-19, these being people who have been infected over the past 14-days. The number of active cases in Puerto Vallarta exceeds that of Guadalajara, the second-largest city in Mexico, which has 1,200 active cases.

Puerto Vallarta Naval Hospital is reporting 100% occupancy of beds for treating COVID-19 patients, while the local IMSS Hospital is at 54% occupancy in COVID-19 beds, and the General Hospital in Puerto Vallarta is reporting 71% occupancy.

