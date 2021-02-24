Jalisco moves to ban anatomical alterations of pets

Practices such as cutting a pet’s ears or tail docking for aesthetic reasons could soon be illegal in Jalisco and punished with fines.

Deputies of the Environment Commission endorsed reforms to the Law for the Protection and Care of Animals to extend the prohibition of acts or procedures that cause injury, suffering, or alter the anatomical or biological shape of animals. With the modification, all procedures that are not justified or have a zootechnical purpose will be restricted.

In the statement of reasons for the initiative presented by the deputy Claudia Murguía Torres, it is established that they hope to promote animal welfare by avoiding acts that generate stress, pain, or suffering to companion animals.

The law includes fines from $896 to $26,886 pesos, the amount will be set according to the seriousness of the act and if there is a repeat offense. It is the responsibility of the Town Councils, via their inspection and surveillance areas, to draw up the minutes stating the behaviors that contravene the legal provisions.

The Commission also approved that the sale of domestic animals can only be carried out in establishments that have adequate ventilation, lighting and food; that pets are shown to clients for no more than 10 minutes, with a 30-minute rest period between showings. Species with signs of disease may not be on display or in contact with potential buyers, until they are in good health.

The reforms to the Law for the Protection and Care of Animals were endorsed by the Environment Commission and must now be approved by the full state Congress.