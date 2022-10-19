VACATION RENTALS

Jalisco officials offered cash and lavish penthouse in Puerto Vallarta in exchange for helping cartels

October 19, 2022
Just five days after Enrique Alfaro won the election for Governor of Jalisco, two men identified as Armando Gómez Núñez, leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) in the Guadalajara Metropolitan Area (ZMG), and César Iván Briseño Aguirre, a member of the "corruption . . .

