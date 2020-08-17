Jalisco prepares for the passing of Hurricane Genevieve

Governmental agencies in Jalisco reported that they will implement an operation in 21 municipalities of the State due to the formation of Hurricane Genevieve, with the aim of establishing prevention measures as the storm is expected to pass the State’s coastline.

Civil Protection of Jalisco, in coordination with the State Government, will maintain surveillance in: Atenguillo, Autlán de Navarro, Cabo Corrientes, Casimiro Castillo, Cihuatlán, Cuautitlán de García Barragán, Cuautla, Jilotlán de los dolores, La Huerta, Mascota, Pihuamo, Puerto Vallarta, San Sebastián del Oeste, Talpa de Allende, Tecalitlán, Tolimán, Tomatlán, Tonila, Tuxpan, Villa Purificación and Zapotitlán de Vadillo.

The main reason to monitor these municipalities is due to the fact that the surplus in some dams in these areas are currently near their capacity, and if heavy rains are registered, landslides and floods could occur in mountain areas.

Genevieve isn’t expected to make landfall in Jalisco, however, the hurricane has a possible trajectory parallel to the coast of Jalisco, and it is expected that by Tuesday or Wednesday it will become a category 3 or 4 as it passes the area. Genevieve reached a category one on Monday morning.

Likewise, Jalisco Civil Protection and Firefighters personnel already carry out prevention tours in risk areas. DIF is working to establish temporary shelters in these places, if necessary.

Genevieve is expected to bring rains and high tides in Puerto Vallarta and along the coast of the State.