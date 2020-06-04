Jalisco registers 105 new cases of dengue in one week

Jalisco registered 105 cases of dengue in one week and accumulating 495 cases. The entity remained in second place in the country by the number of infections, according to the report of week 22 of epidemiological follow-up from the Federal Health Secretariat.

In seven days, the infections caused by the aedes aegypti mosquito went from 390 to 495, which represented a growth of 26.9%. Cases of severe dengue increased from 25 to 30, an increase of 20% in one week.

In week 22 of epidemiological surveillance in 2019, 226 cases were presented and this year the 495 cases represent an increase of 119 percent in the same period. Cases of severe dengue increased from one year to 500 percent, as they went from five in 2019 to 30 in 2020.

In the country, 62 percent of confirmed dengue cases have occurred in Veracruz (816), Jalisco (495), Tabasco (382), Guerrero (250), and Nayarit (236). Jalisco went from ninth to eighth place in cases in the incidence rate per 100,000 inhabitants with a percentage of 5.92.

San Gabriel, Zacoalco de Torres, Zapotitlán de Vadillo and Pihuamo are the municipalities with the highest incidence of the disease per 100,000 inhabitants. So far there have been no deaths in the State according to the report.

In 2019, Jalisco was the most affected State in the country, registering 11,727 cases, of which 1,343 were serious and 49 deaths were recorded.