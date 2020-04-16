Jalisco seeks 1,500 medical volunteers to care for COVID-19 patients

The Government of Jalisco, through the Jalisco Health Secretariat (SSJ) and in coordination with the Autonomous University of Guadalajara (UAG), presented the call for voluntary health personnel to become involved in the care of patients with COVID-19.

The call grants 178 vacancies in the “phase-one” and, if necessary, will expand to 1,500 vacancies. The 178 selected volunteers will participate in the care of patients with COVID-19 at the Ángel Leaño Hospital, a place that will reopen its doors to serve only infected patients.

Currently, Jalisco has only reported 176 cases of COVID-19 in the state, less than the number of medical volunteers they are seeking.

Alfonso Petersen, vice chancellor of Health Sciences at the UAG explained that they are called “volunteers” because they are people who want to join the care of this health contingency due to a vocation for service.

Interested people will be able to participate in the call starting today and until April 30, sending their curriculum to the mail [email protected]

To participate, they must be over 21 years of age, be active or retired in the medical area but who can apply for a leave with pay and the opportunity to reinstate themselves, or be medical students who have medical insurance and who wish to carry out their social service.

Petersen commented that because they are volunteers they will not open a job position, but they will be given an economic stimulus on a monthly basis that ranges from 10,000 pesos per month to 30,000 pesos, depending on their position.

The staff will work 36-hour shifts every 48 hours, will have protective equipment, food during their shift, a rest residence for a capacity of 80 people.

At the end of the care for patients with COVID-19, the volunteers will receive an IDEFT accreditation and recognition from the Jalisco Ministry of Health for their work.

Petersen stressed that this request for volunteers is unrelated to the one that the University of Guadalajara requests for taking possible patients.

The hospital will have 450 beds exclusive to COVID-19 patients, of which 60 will be ICU beds.

The hospital is reopening after the UAG granted it as a loan to the Jalisco Health Secretariat. The property may be used for four to six months for patient care.

When the pandemic ends, the Ministry of Health will distribute the medical material and the UAG will retake its facilities with the intention of reopening its doors.