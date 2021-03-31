Jalisco single mom desperate for fun drugs her two children to enjoy a night out

A mother of two children was charged for the alleged mistreatment of her 4 and 5-year-old children to whom she gave Clonazepam pills to sleep in Ixtlahuacán de los Membrillos, Jalisco, just north of Lake Chapala.

On March 9, the Chapala Regional Prosecutor’s Office found out that the woman, Carolina “N”, prepared food for her children with several doses of the drug used to epilepsy, involuntary muscle spasms, panic disorder, and sometimes insomnia. One of the children witnessed the mother putting the drug in the food, in which she explained it was a treatment to kill lice.

The children ate and later suffered severe drug poisoning and were transferred to receive medical attention.

At the court hearing, it was established that Carolina “N” administered the drug to the minors because she wanted to go out and have ‘fun’. The woman was ordered a year in jail, and the children were left in the care of close relatives.