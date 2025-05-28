Jalisco’s state government has added Tesla Cybertrucks to its official patrol flee

Jalisco’s state government has added Tesla Cybertrucks to its official patrol fleet, and the U.S. Embassy in Mexico took to social media to celebrate the move as a sign that “Jalisco is stepping into the future.” Over recent days, images of the angular electric trucks circulated widely online, drawing fresh attention to the state’s push for tech-driven public safety.

The embassy tweeted, “Jalisco is stepping into the future,” and added, “Technology, sustainability, and a vision for the future at the service of citizens.” Its message underscored Washington’s view that the adoption of . . .