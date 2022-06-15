June 14, 2022: 8,206 new COVID-19 infections and 37 deaths reported today

Through the daily technical statement on COVID-19, the Ministry of Health (SSa) reported that this Tuesday, June 14, 8,206 new infections were registered in the country, and 37 deaths. In addition, 40,842 active cases were recorded to date.
With these figures, 5,833,738 total cases of COVID-19 infection and 325,242 deaths have been confirmed to date in the country.
The first 10 entities that accumulate the largest number of cases are: Mexico City, State of Mexico, Nuevo León, Guanajuato, Jalisco, Tabasco, San Luis Potosí, Veracruz, Puebla, and Sonora, the sum together makes up 65 percent of all the accumulated cases registered in the country.
It was also reported that with today’s information, 325,242 total deaths from SARS-CoV-2 were recorded. While for suspicious deaths, 14,040 were registered. According to the records, the distribution by sex in confirmed cases showed a predominance of 52 percent in women, and the average age, in general, is 38 years.
Baja California Sur heads the list for the rate of active cases per 100,000 inhabitants; then it is followed by Mexico City, Sinaloa, Quintana Roo, Yucatán, Colima, Nuevo León, Aguascalientes, Nayarit and Campeche.
The SSa also published confirmed coronavirus infections around the world. As of June 14, 2022, 533,816,957 confirmed cases and 6,309,633 deaths have been reported worldwide.
This means that in the last 24 hours, 258,020 new cases and 559 deaths were reported globally.
SSa shared the basic hygiene measures to avoid SARS-CoV-2 infections, such as keeping a healthy distance, at least 1.5 meters away from each other. Use face masks and frequent hand washing, ventilation in closed places, and avoid greeting with a kiss, hand, or hug.
