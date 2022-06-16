June 15, 2022: 9,452 new COVID-19 infections and 29 deaths in Mexico

Through the daily technical statement on COVID-19, the Ministry of Health (SSa) reported that for this Wednesday, June 15, 9,452 new infections were registered in the country and 29 deaths. In addition, 46,562 active cases were recorded to date.

It was also reported that to date, 5,843,190 total cases and 325,271 total deaths from COVID-19 have been confirmed.

The first 10 entities that accumulate the largest number of cases are: Mexico City, State of Mexico, Nuevo León, Guanajuato, Jalisco, Tabasco, San Luis Potosí, Veracruz, Puebla, and Sonora, the sum together makes up 65 percent of all the accumulated cases registered in the country.

Until today in Mexico City, there have been 1,433,026 confirmed cases; it is followed by the State of Mexico with 580,256: Nuevo León with 323,991; Guanajuato with 284,446 cases; Jalisco with 249,213 and Tabasco with 189,399 cases.

According to the records, the distribution by sex in the confirmed cases showed a predominance of 52 percent in women, and the average age, in general, is 38 years. In addition, in the last five weeks, most of the cases are present in the groups of 18 to 29 years, followed by those of 30 to 39 years and then of 40 to 49 years.

The SSa also published confirmed coronavirus infections around the world. As of June 14, 2022, 533,816,957 confirmed cases and 6,309,633 deaths have been reported worldwide.

Active cases are those positive ones that started with symptoms in the last 14 days and thus allow identifying where there is greater viral activity and consequently increased transmission. For this Wednesday, June 15, Mexico City has 14,820 active cases; Sinaloa follows with 4,317, and then the State of Mexico with 3,686 active cases.

Likewise, the SSa shared the basic hygiene measures to avoid SARS-CoV-2 infections, such as keeping a healthy distance, at least 1.5 meters away from each other. Use face masks and frequent hand washing, ventilation in closed places, and avoid greeting with a kiss, hand, or hug.

On June 14, the Ministry of Health reported on the availability of general beds and those with ventilators, which are at 97 percent and 99 percent, respectively.

Through a statement, the vaccination registry for girls and boys from five to 11 years of age was reported, which will be carried out through the site My vaccine (salud.gob.mx) . Similarly, it was reported that the daily technical report indicated that in epidemiological week number 23, from June 5 to 11, an average of 4,741 COVID-19 infections per day was recorded.

“This unit reminds us that vaccination helps reduce the risk of serious illness or death, so it reiterates the call to those who have not received the vaccine, to go to the centers installed for this purpose,” the Secretariat declared.

