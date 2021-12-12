Kim Kuzma and Band in ‘Dinner and Show’ at Coco’s Restaurant

Coco’s Kitchen in Puerto Vallarta’s Zona Romantica will feature a special Dinner & Show with Kim Kuzma’ on Monday, Dec 13th and every other Monday this season. Enjoy the first show of the season with Kim Kuzma and the band in a beautiful evening of music along with a delicious three-course dinner.

The entertainment at Coco’s will be a compilation of Kim and the band’s Acustico-Style music. This is a wonderful body of songs, with creative mash-ups, soaring vocals and superb instrumentals.

You will be thrilled by the genuine, charming showmanship of Kim and the band. With personal warmth, enthusiasm and uber talent, Kim Kuzma continues to be Puerto Vallarta’s beloved ‘Diva of Song,’ and demonstrates each new season, her incredible musical creativity and talent. You’ll hear favorites along with exciting, new music, including contemporary and classics with a Latin twist. Joining Kim once again are Eduardo Leon on guitar, Luis Rascon on percussion & cello and Roberto Facon on bass.

Dinner & Show with Kim and the boys begins with the doors opening at 6:00 pm, dinner served at 7:00 pm, and the show starting at 8:00 pm. To purchase your tickets and reserve the table of your choice, drop by Coco’s Kitchen on Calle Pulpito. The night of the show, it’s first come, first served. Upon arriving, you’ll be greeted with a cocktail to welcome you. The delicious three-course dinner will then be served, with the show beginning at 8 pm.

Kim Kuzma is an award-winning singer, songwriter and recording artist who first arrived in Puerto Vallarta in 2005. She has returned each winter to perform at various venues around Banderas Bay. Kim is best known for her years at The Palm Cabaret where she has delivered fabulous performances year after year and will perform her new show, Back to Basics, in the coming New Year on Saturdays.

Kim Kuzma continues to be one of Puerto Vallarta’s most popular talents. Her passion for performing and giving people a relaxed show of humor and music always guarantees a fantastic performance.

Join Kim Kuzma and the band for an incredible night of music under the stars on Monday, December 13th in the beautiful gardens of Coco’s Kitchen. Don’t miss this chance to hear Kim and the boys together again for an amazing concert! These Dinner & Show events will continue every other Monday all season.

Tickets for these special dinner shows sell out, so book ahead if possible. Tickets are 1,000 pesos (with a 10% discount for cash) and can be purchased at Coco’s Kitchen or by calling the restaurant at 322-223-0373. (*Extra drinks & tip are not included.)

*Coco’s Kitchen is located at Pulpito #122, on the south side of Puerto Vallarta.

