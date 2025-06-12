La Paz boosts OOMSAPAS fleet to improve water service

Mayor Milena Quiroga Romero handed over five new vehicles to the Organismo Operador Municipal del Sistema de Agua Potable, Alcantarillado y Saneamiento (OOMSAPAS) La Paz on June 10, driving a 2.5 million-peso investment sourced entirely from the utility’s own budget. The delivery included three Nissan pickup trucks and two Nissan March cars, aimed at strengthening day-to-day field operations and improving service delivery for local residents.

The ceremony took place at the city’s wastewater treatment plant, where the mayor underscored that this move responds directly to her administration’s promise to dignify employee working conditions and boost efficiency across all departments. By modernizing the fleet, the city seeks to guarantee more reliable water supply, sewer maintenance, and sanitation services for every neighborhood in La Paz.

Each vehicle will be deployed strategically: one pickup each to the Operational Directorate and the Technical Directorate, and the remaining units to the Administrative Area, the Wastewater Treatment Plant, and the Water Monitoring Center. This spread ensures that teams can address leaks, perform routine checks, and manage emergencies with minimal delay—cutting travel time and allowing staff to focus on critical tasks.

“Today we recognize the daily work our SAPA teams perform, both in the field and in the office,” Mayor Quiroga said. “This investment isn’t just about new vehicles—it’s about better working conditions and a greater capacity to respond swiftly to the needs of paceño families.” Her words highlighted the direct link between equipment quality and service outcomes, stressing that reliable transportation is essential for prompt repairs and maintenance.

OOMSAPAS La Paz General Director Zulema Lazos Ramírez added that the new units mark a significant step in improving operational workflows. “With these vehicles, we’ll optimize our response times and streamline daily duties, which translates into more efficient service and direct benefits for citizens,” she noted. Her remarks underscored that investing in infrastructure extends beyond pipes and pumps to include the tools employees need on the ground.

This fleet upgrade forms part of a broader municipal strategy to modernize water, sewer, and sanitation services in La Paz. By reinvesting its own resources, OOMSAPAS demonstrates fiscal responsibility while enhancing capacity to meet growing demand. Residents can look forward to fewer service interruptions and faster problem resolution—key steps toward ensuring safe, reliable water access for all.

