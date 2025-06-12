La Paz collects tons of recyclables in More Than Recycling drive

/ community cleanup, Eco Parque, ecycling, environmental stewardship / By

La Paz

La Paz residents brought in more than 1,500 kg of recyclables at the Eco Parque “More Than Recycling” event, including glass, paper, electronics, and cigarette butts, highlighting growing community commitment to environmental stewardship.

La Paz hosted the seventh edition of its Mega Jornada de Acopio “Más que Reciclar” (More Than Recycling) on June 10 at Eco Parque, gathering a remarkable variety and volume of recyclables in a single morning. The event, led by the Dirección General de Gestión Integral de la Ciudad in partnership with specialized waste-management organizations, showcased the community’s growing commitment to environmental stewardship and responsible waste handling.

Participants delivered more than 600 kg of glass and 217 kg of paper, alongside 58 kg of plastic, 78 kg of cardboard, and 18 kg of aluminum. The drive also collected 100 electronic devices, 10.5 L of used cooking oil, and 1.5 kg of tin. Remarkably, volunteers brought in 9,012 kg of cigarette butts and 194 kg of spent batteries—materials that often escape standard curbside programs but pose significant environmental hazards if left untreated.

Beyond traditional recyclables, the event accommodated less common items to ensure safe, responsible disposal. Organizers reported 7 kg of expired medications and a stunning 46,000 pieces of ecobricks—plastic bottles densely packed with nonorganic waste for reuse in community construction projects. These ecobricks illustrate how creative recycling solutions can turn single-use plastics into long-lasting building materials, extending product life and reducing landfill impact.

The “Más que Reciclar” drive also incorporated an environmental rally that invited teams of up to five participants to compete in educational challenges. Teams earned points by correctly sorting materials, identifying recycling symbols, and answering questions about waste management practices. Winners received eco-friendly rewards such as reusable water bottles and compost bins, reinforcing the message that small daily choices add up to big environmental gains.

Eco Parque’s open layout and dedicated collection stations enabled a smooth, contactless drop-off process. Volunteers from local NGOs and municipal staff guided residents through the sorting areas, ensuring each material went to the appropriate recycling stream. Onsite signage clearly indicated where to deposit glass, paper, plastics, electronics, and hazardous waste, minimizing contamination and maximizing the quality of collected materials for downstream processing.

Lizzette Rizo Vilchis, Director of Medio Ambiente, praised the community turnout. “We designed this event not only to collect recyclable materials but also to educate residents on best practices and the impact of their actions,” she said. “Seeing families, students, and businesses come together at Eco Parque shows that environmental awareness is growing stronger every year.”

This year’s haul—totaling over 1,500 kg of recyclables—demonstrates La Paz’s capacity to shift toward a circular economy, where waste is viewed as a resource rather than refuse. Organizers plan to expand the program next year by adding mobile collection units to reach outlying neighborhoods and inviting more community groups to host satellite drives. These efforts align with the municipality’s broader sustainability goals to reduce landfill volumes by 30% over the next five years.

Residents interested in participating in future collection drives can follow the Ayuntamiento de La Paz’s social media channels for announcements and registration details. By staying engaged and informed, La Paz citizens can help ensure that waste becomes a catalyst for innovation and environmental health in their city.

La Paz residents brought in more than 1,500 kg of recyclables at the Eco Parque “More Than Recycling” event, including glass . . .

Follow Us On Google News | Get Our Newsletter



Trending News on PVDN

  • cancunCancún Ranks as Worst Tourist Destination of 2025 According to Google Reviews A recent survey of nearly 100,000 Google reviews has tagged Cancún as the most disappointing tourist city of 2025. The Daily Mail study examined feedback from the world’s 100 busiest destinations and found that 14.2 percent of Cancún’s reviews were negative—the highest share recorded among all cities analyzed. That mark put Cancún two full percentage…
  • 5-de-diciembre-puerto-vallarta-neighborhoodAmerican tourist dies in fall at Hilton Hotel in Puerto Vallarta A 20-year-old tourist from Indiana died after falling from a balcony at the Hilton Hotel in Puerto Vallarta. Authorities are investigating the incident. An American tourist died Sunday afternoon after falling from a balcony at the Hilton Hotel in Puerto Vallarta, a popular resort located in the city’s south hotel zone. Authorities confirmed the victim…
  • TS BarbaraHurricane Barbara Downgraded to Tropical Storm, No Risk to Puerto Vallarta Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - Tropical Storm Barbara, the second named cyclone and first hurricane of the Pacific hurricane season, weakened from a Category 1 hurricane on Monday tight as it continued its path across the Pacific Ocean, bringing heavy rainfall to Mexico’s western states. According to the National Meteorological Service (SMN), Barbara is no longer…
  • puerto vallarta airportInternational Arrivals to Puerto Vallarta airport records eleventh straight month of decline International arrivals Puerto Vallarta May 2025 fell 9.1 percent year-over-year in May, marking the eleventh straight monthly decline despite gains in domestic travel. Puerto Vallarta International Airport saw international arrivals fall 9.1 percent in May 2025 compared to May 2024, marking the eleventh consecutive month of declines. 236,100 passengers arrived on international flights last month,…
  • puerto vallarta holy week hotelsTourism groups warn 40 hour work week will hurt Puerto Vallarta France has a 35 hour work week and is the largest tourist destination in the world, but Puerto Vallarta tourism companies say working less than 48 hours will hurt the city. Company greed is fighting Mexico's change to protect worker's rights. The Chamber of Commerce, Services and Tourism of Puerto Vallarta (Canaco Servytur PV) and…
  • protest puerto vallarta trumpUS Citizens Abroad to Protest Trump’s Immigration Raids in Puerto Vallarta U.S. citizens residing abroad are set to hold a peaceful demonstration in Puerto Vallarta on June 14 to protest recent anti-immigrant raids in Los Angeles and to defend the U.S. Constitution and rule of law. The march, organized by the grassroots group No U.S. Kings Day and supported by Democrats Abroad Costa Banderas, aims to…
  • barbara storm watchTropical Storm Barbara brings green alert to Puerto Vallarta coast Tropical Storm Barbara prompts a green alert on the Puerto Vallarta coast with heavy rains and 3–4 m waves expected while authorities update safety steps. Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - A Green Alert now covers Puerto Vallarta and the rest of the Jalisco coast as Tropical Storm Barbara moves west-northwest at 19 km/h, bringing sustained winds…
  • crime-sceneItalian Tourist Dies After Falling at Sayulita Rental Property Sayulita, Nayarit – Early on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, an Italian tourist identified as 37-year-old Giacomo “N” died after plunging from an upper floor of a vacation rental in the pueblo mágico of Sayulita, in the municipality of Bahía de Banderas. Emergency services pronounced him dead at the scene, where he was found in the…
  • las-glorias-beach-access-blockedPuerto Vallarta orders illegal planters blocking access to Las Glorias Beach removed Puerto Vallarta officials move to remove illegal planters that left Las Glorias Beach access blocked, highlighting that beaches are federal land by law. Jorge Alberto Balderas Betancourt, Director of Territorial Planning and Urban Development for the Municipal Government of Puerto Vallarta, announced plans to remove four large planters that have blocked a key access road…
  • PROTECCION-CIVIL-CICLONES-PACIFICO-1Los Cabos Braces as Tropical Storms Cosme and Barbara Approach Municipal Civil Protection in Los Cabos monitors Tropical Storms Cosme and Barbara, warning of gusty winds and high waves June 9–11, 2025. Los Cabos, Baja California Sur – Municipal Civil Protection Director Francisco Cota Márquez says Tropical Storms Cosme and Barbara do not yet threaten the municipality’s coastlines, but residents should stay alert. Weather models…

Puerto Vallarta News is an English-language news website focused on news and events in Puerto Vallarta and topics of interest to expats throughout Mexico. We cover a wide range of topics, including local news, politics, tourism, real estate, weather, and entertainment.

Copyright © 2025 Puerto Vallarta News

Scroll to Top