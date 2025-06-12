La Paz collects tons of recyclables in More Than Recycling drive

La Paz residents brought in more than 1,500 kg of recyclables at the Eco Parque “More Than Recycling” event, including glass, paper, electronics, and cigarette butts, highlighting growing community commitment to environmental stewardship.

La Paz hosted the seventh edition of its Mega Jornada de Acopio “Más que Reciclar” (More Than Recycling) on June 10 at Eco Parque, gathering a remarkable variety and volume of recyclables in a single morning. The event, led by the Dirección General de Gestión Integral de la Ciudad in partnership with specialized waste-management organizations, showcased the community’s growing commitment to environmental stewardship and responsible waste handling.

Participants delivered more than 600 kg of glass and 217 kg of paper, alongside 58 kg of plastic, 78 kg of cardboard, and 18 kg of aluminum. The drive also collected 100 electronic devices, 10.5 L of used cooking oil, and 1.5 kg of tin. Remarkably, volunteers brought in 9,012 kg of cigarette butts and 194 kg of spent batteries—materials that often escape standard curbside programs but pose significant environmental hazards if left untreated.

Beyond traditional recyclables, the event accommodated less common items to ensure safe, responsible disposal. Organizers reported 7 kg of expired medications and a stunning 46,000 pieces of ecobricks—plastic bottles densely packed with nonorganic waste for reuse in community construction projects. These ecobricks illustrate how creative recycling solutions can turn single-use plastics into long-lasting building materials, extending product life and reducing landfill impact.

The “Más que Reciclar” drive also incorporated an environmental rally that invited teams of up to five participants to compete in educational challenges. Teams earned points by correctly sorting materials, identifying recycling symbols, and answering questions about waste management practices. Winners received eco-friendly rewards such as reusable water bottles and compost bins, reinforcing the message that small daily choices add up to big environmental gains.

Eco Parque’s open layout and dedicated collection stations enabled a smooth, contactless drop-off process. Volunteers from local NGOs and municipal staff guided residents through the sorting areas, ensuring each material went to the appropriate recycling stream. Onsite signage clearly indicated where to deposit glass, paper, plastics, electronics, and hazardous waste, minimizing contamination and maximizing the quality of collected materials for downstream processing.

Lizzette Rizo Vilchis, Director of Medio Ambiente, praised the community turnout. “We designed this event not only to collect recyclable materials but also to educate residents on best practices and the impact of their actions,” she said. “Seeing families, students, and businesses come together at Eco Parque shows that environmental awareness is growing stronger every year.”

This year’s haul—totaling over 1,500 kg of recyclables—demonstrates La Paz’s capacity to shift toward a circular economy, where waste is viewed as a resource rather than refuse. Organizers plan to expand the program next year by adding mobile collection units to reach outlying neighborhoods and inviting more community groups to host satellite drives. These efforts align with the municipality’s broader sustainability goals to reduce landfill volumes by 30% over the next five years.

Residents interested in participating in future collection drives can follow the Ayuntamiento de La Paz’s social media channels for announcements and registration details. By staying engaged and informed, La Paz citizens can help ensure that waste becomes a catalyst for innovation and environmental health in their city.