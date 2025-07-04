Lake Chapala water monitoring shifts to Jalisco government oversight after Federal budget cuts

Facing federal budget cuts, Jalisco has taken over Lake Chapala water monitoring and expanded testing at 26 sites along the Santiago River while investigating dam operations and preparing to brief Congress on a new aqueduct project.

The Jalisco government has stepped in to monitor water quality in Lake Chapala and the Santiago River after budget cuts forced the National Water Commission (Conagua) to halt its regular testing. Mario López Pérez, director of the State Water Commission, said Conagua stopped sampling both water bodies under the previous federal administration, leaving Jalisco to fill the gap.

“We are suffering the consequences of the federal budget cuts because the federal government monitored water bodies; under the previous administration, they stopped monitoring them. Lake Chapala is no longer monitored by the federal government, and the Santiago River has stopped being monitored,” López Pérez explained. “We, the Jalisco government, are monitoring 26 sites; clearly, that’s not enough; we need to expand the water quality monitoring network.”

The decision to take on this responsibility came after Jalisco officials observed rising public concern over pollution and potential health risks. Lake Chapala, Mexico’s largest freshwater reservoir, supplies drinking water to Guadalajara and several surrounding municipalities. The Santiago River, which flows out of the lake, has long faced contamination from industrial and agricultural runoff.

López Pérez warned that testing at 26 locations only scratches the surface of the region’s needs. He urged Conagua and the federal government to restore their monitoring programs or provide funding for Jalisco to hire more teams and acquire specialized equipment.

In a related operation, the State Water Commission joined Conagua to halt the unauthorized filling of the El Ahogado dam—a federally owned structure critical for flood control downstream. State officials filed formal complaints with the Jalisco Attorney General’s Office after discovering the dam was being filled without proper authorization or environmental review.

“El Ahogado plays a key role in managing floods that threaten communities along the Santiago River. Unchecked filling puts those towns at risk,” López Pérez said. He added that the joint effort underscores the urgency of clear protocols between federal and state agencies.

Looking ahead, López Pérez has offered to testify before the Jalisco state Congress. He plans to present details of the Chapala-Guadalajara replacement aqueduct project—a major infrastructure initiative designed to secure reliable water supplies for Guadalajara’s growing population. The proposed aqueduct will draw water from less polluted sources and include state-of-the-art treatment facilities.

“Our goal is to ensure safe, clean water for every Jalisco resident,” he said. “I welcome the opportunity to share our findings, our budget needs, and the timeline for the aqueduct project with the legislators.”

Local environmental groups praised the state’s proactive stance but urged faster action. “It’s good to see Jalisco stepping up, but communities deserve broader coverage and real-time data,” said Ana Morales of Red por la Defensa del Lago Chapala. She called on Conagua to restore its monitoring duties and collaborate fully with state authorities.

Residents along the Santiago River have reported foul odors and algae blooms in recent months. Health clinics in nearby towns have also seen a slight uptick in gastrointestinal complaints, which doctors suspect may be linked to water contamination. López Pérez acknowledged these reports and said the state commission will publish its next set of test results within two weeks.

As Jalisco expands its network and presses Conagua for renewed support, the future of water quality in Lake Chapala and the Santiago River hangs in the balance. Without a stable federal commitment, the state government may have to reallocate resources or seek private partnerships to protect one of Mexico’s most vital water systems.