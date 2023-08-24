Lemon Prices are Surging Thanks to Cartels Extorting Farmers in Mexico

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - The escalating insecurity in Michoacán, one of Mexico's primary lemon-producing states, has led to a noticeable spike in lemon prices nationwide. August witnessed a 7 percent price increase compared to July, heightening concerns of a potential lemon shortage in the market.

This surge in pricing is directly linked to the growing presence of organized crime in Michoacán. According to data from the Grupo Consultor de Mercados Agrícolas (GCMA), lemon producers in the region are currently receiving 17 pesos per kilogram. However, due to criminal intervention, these groups demand an . . .

