Lifeguards save two tourists in Conchas Chinas

Lifeguards in Puerto Vallarta, working under the Public Security Fire Department of Jalisco, saved two tourists at Conchas Chinas beach located in the South Hotel Zone.

The strong waves complicated the water rescue work for the lifeguards who, with the help of floats, managed to bring the first of the swimmers to the shore of the beach, who was able to walk away from the ordeal; for the second swimmer, it was necessary for two rescuers to bring the individual to shore and administer medical attention to stabilize them.

In services provided by the elements of the Jalisco State Civil Protection and Fire Protection Unit, it is reported on the beaches of the South Coast of Jalisco, a young crocodile was located wandering on a busy beach in La Manzanilla, while Boca de Iguanas treated a wounded woman who stepped on a hedgehog.

On December 13 the winter operation began and increased Civil Protection staff in Puerto Vallarta with the expectation of an influx of tourists during the high season.