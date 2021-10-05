Lopez Obrador says Mexican nationals in Pandora Papers should be investigated

MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 (Reuters) – Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday he was in favor of investigating Mexican nationals who appear in a series of documents released as part of the so-called ‘Pandora Papers.’
Several major news organizations on Sunday published details from a massive new leak of financial documents showing heads of state, serving and former government officials, and business leaders with stashes of offshore wealth.
The use of offshore companies is not illegal or by itself evidence of wrongdoing, but news organizations in the consortium said such transactions could be used to hide wealth from tax collectors and other authorities.
Some 3,000 Mexicans are named in the files.
Lopez Obrador swept to power in 2018 by pledging to combat corruption in a nation plagued by a history of rampant graft and impunity.
“There should be an investigation,” Lopez Obrador said in response to questions over the Pandora Papers in his daily news conference.
Communications Minister Jorge Arganis appears in the Pandora Papers as the owner of a company created in February 1998 in the British Virgin Islands. Lopez Obrador said Arganis had informed him that he was on the list because he lost 3 million Mexican pesos ($146,500) in the Ponzi scheme run by the disgraced Texan financier Allen Stanford, who was sentenced to 110 years in prison in the United States in 2012.
Also on the list are Senator Armando Guadiana from the ruling National Regeneration Movement (Morena) party, and Julio Scherer, who until recently was legal adviser to the presidency and Lopez Obrador’s right-hand man.
The president said he did not know anything about Scherer’s case. Neither Guadiana or Scherer have commented publicly on the papers.
The government’s Financial Intelligence Unit (UIF), which combats money laundering in the country, said on Sunday that it had launched an investigation after the Pandora Papers were published.
Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN
- Canadian airlines return to the Puerto Vallarta airport Scheduled flights to the Puerto Vallarta-Riviera Nayarit region continue to increase thanks to the gradual reactivation of national and international airlines, operating more than 1,500 domestic and international flights during October 2021. According to Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (GAP), operator of the “Licenciado Gustavo Díaz Ordaz” International Airport, which provides service to Puerto Vallarta and…
- Puerto Vallarta expands connectivity with two new national routes Starting this October 19, the Puerto Vallarta International Airport will have two new flights from Hermosillo and La Paz, operated by TAR Airlines. Both routes will be implemented with three frequencies a week, on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday. The flight to Hermosillo will be at 1:05 p.m. and a return will leave at 1:45 p.m.…
- Coronavirus in Mexico as of October 5, 2021 The Ministry of Health (SSa) announced that until the cut-off of 5:00 p.m. (Central Mexico time) on Tuesday, October 5, 3,691,924 total accumulated cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Mexico since the pandemic began. Regarding the number of deaths, to date, a total of 279,894 deaths have been reported. This represents that in the…
- Puerto Vallarta News Brief with Felipe Álvarez – October 5, 2021 https://youtu.be/47IyDC4YhiE With nearly 70% of adults over the age of 18 years old in Jalisco receiving at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccines, tourism in Puerto Vallarta is growing with more flights and cruises arriving this month to the city. READ: 67% OF PEOPLE OVER THE AGE OF 18 HAVE AT LEAST ONE DOSE…
- Coronavirus in Mexico as of October 4, 2021 This Monday, October 04, the Ministry of Health (SSa) released updated figures on the progress of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. At the 5:00 p.m. cutoff, the federal agency specified that 3,684,242 accumulated cases of the coronavirus disease have been registered in the national territory since the health emergency began. In addition, the death…