VACATION RENTALS

Los Chapitos: The new generation of ultraviolent drug traffickers unleashing violence in Mexico

October 25, 2022
,

The rise of Joaquín and Ovidio Guzmán López, as well as Jesús Alfredo and Iván Archivaldo Guzmán Salazar, better known as "Los Chapitos", represented a new epochal change in Mexico's criminal history . . .

Puerto Vallarta News

Compare Listings

Title Price Status Type Area Purpose Bedrooms Bathrooms
error: Please contact PVDN if you wish to reprint something from this website