Luna Rumba Productions Brings ‘Tribal Dance’ and ‘A Force of 3’ to Los Arroyos Verdes

In the gorgeous setting of Los Arroyos Verdes on Sunday, Feb 9th at 7 pm, you’ll be thrilled to experience 2 Luna Rumba Productions in one spectacular moonlit night. ‘Tribal Dance,’ a solo presentation by Geo Uhrich followed by ‘A Force of 3’ on Sunday, featuring Luna Rumba performers Geo, Lao, and Choy, is the show of the season for the North Shore. The result is an unforgettable evening of music, performed by some of the best musical talent from around the Bay!

Luna Rumba’s Geo Uhrich, in a quest to be more authentic with his life and his music, began a journey to find the music that moves his spirit: to joy or some other core emotion. ‘Tribal Dance’ is an expression of unique and original musical ideas and compositions straight from the heart! Although the music has themes and structure, it is also very improvisational, and much of it is created ‘at the moment.’ Although it is multi-instrumental, it includes lots of violin, which fans requested that he play more of.

Following ‘Tribal Dance,’ Geo, Eduardo and Choy, take the stage with ‘A Force of 3.’ (La Fuerza de 3). This show is a blend of Latin Fusion, Gypsy Flamenco, Arabic Melodies, Cuban Rhythms, Celtic Riffs and Latin Jazz. You’ll hear the audience explode in cheering and applause as the music captures the hearts and souls of its listeners.

Luna Rumba Productions is all about celebrating exquisite sound. Geo and his musicians offer a mix of eclectic music: with accompanying vocals, fiery violin, rumba-flamenco guitar, soothing flute, cool bass and exotic percussion instruments and drums. Their award-winning, world-music style enthralls and excites because it is delivered by superbly accomplished and creative musicians.

‘A Force of 3’ will feature Geo Uhrich on violin, amazing guitarist Eduardo Leon and percussionist extraordinaire Danny Renteria along with Guicho Dominguez (Luis Rascon), Alex Gonzales and Lilly Alcantara…from Luna Rumba fame…who will join them for part of the performance. This is going to be the party of the season for the North Shore!

You’ll thrill to the sounds of Eduardo (Lalo) on vocals and nylon guitar; Danny and Alex on drums/percussion; Luis on cello, flute, percussion and support vocals; Lilly on percussion and dance; with Geo on vocals, guitar and violin.

I am always impressed beyond my expectations, with each and every Luna Rumba Production Concert that I attend. The joy of experiencing the singing, the playing and the creative musical expression is amazing! Many of you probably attended last season’s Moonlight Concert Series and know what a thrill each show provided. There is just one show this season, so don’t miss out!

For Geo, the founder and leader of Luna Rumba, the 2020 season is about exploring the musical impressions that came about as he and Fernanda sailed around the Mediterranean, along with making a heartfelt tribute to the great musicians/composers, like Willie Royal of Willie & Lobo, who he admires so very much. You’ll see how much Geo’s travels in Africa, the Med and Turkey have influenced his music!

Join Luna Rumba Productions for this new musical journey, celebrating the diversity of people and music from around the world. Experience an unforgettable evening of music, by the light of the moon, in a beautiful garden called “Los Arroyos Verdes”. There will be a Cash Bar, Dessert Table, and tacos available for purchase. The Bambu restaurant will be open at 12 o’clock for lunch and dinner. Concerts door open at 6:00 pm.

Tickets and Information:

Ticket fee per person – 350 pesos.

Available online at www.lunarumba.com

or through Fernanda Fenton at: [email protected] 322-158-2716

Tickets are also available at Los Arroyos Verdes:

Ave. Estaciones #1099 Ote., Colonia Los Arroyos Verdes

Bucerias, Nayarit. CP. 63732, Mexico.

Tel #s

329-298-6312

311-263-3539

Web Page:

www.losarroyosverdes.com