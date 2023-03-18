Magnitude 6.8 earthquake shakes Ecuador, at least 12 deaths reported

QUITO, March 18 (Reuters) – At least 12 people were killed in a strong earthquake that shook a coastal region of Ecuador and northern Peru midday Saturday, causing structural damage to multiple homes, schools and medical centers.
“Emergency teams are mobilizing to offer all their support to those who have been affected,” said Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso in a tweet.
The quake, which the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) measured at magnitude 6.8, struck at a depth of 66.4 km (41.3 miles) about 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) from the city of Balao in the province of Guayas.
The earthquake did not appear likely to generate a tsunami, authorities said.
The presidency’s communication agency said that the quake left 11 people dead in the province of El Oro and one fatality in Azuay province, while multiple people were being treated for injuries in hospitals.
The agency also said multiple homes, educational buildings and health centers had been damaged and that multiple roadways were blocked by landslides caused by the earthquake. The Santa Rosa airport suffered minor damage, but remained in operation.
Ecuador’s Secretariat of Risk Management said in an earlier statement that the death in Azuay province occurred when a wall collapsed on to a vehicle. In other provinces, structural damage included a collapsed wharf and a collapsed wall in a supermarket.
The agency said that state-run oil company Petroecuador had evacuated and suspended activities in multiple facilities out of precaution, but had not reported damage.
“We all ran out into the streets… we were very scared,” Ernesto Alvarado, a resident of Isla Puna near the epicenter, told Reuters, adding that some homes had collapsed.
The initial quake was followed by two weaker aftershocks in the following hour, according to the Geophysics Institute of Ecuador.
Peruvian authorities said that the quake was felt in the country’s northern region, and that there were no immediate reports of harm to people or structures.
Reporting by Alexandra Valencia in Quito, Fabián Andrés Cambero in Santiago, Jackie Botts in Mexico City; editing by Diane Craft, Josie Kao and Chizu Nomiyama
Subscribe here for as low as .08 cents per day to access more content, and browse the site with fewer ads, all while supporting independent local news.
Trending news on PVDN
- I asked an AI Chatbot about Puerto Vallarta, and this was the response Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – We have all heard of AI chatbots in recent headlines, but most of us probably don’t really know what they are. Imagine if Siri could write you a college essay or Alexa could give you a Shakespearean-style movie review. In December 2022, OpenAI opened up access to ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence…
- A significant number of American Spring Breakers will arrive in Puerto Vallarta despite travel alerts Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – A significant number of Spring Breakers and other tourists from the United States will arrive in Puerto Vallarta over the Spring Break and Easter holiday period, despite the alert by authorities in the United States, said the Secretary of Tourism, Vanessa Pérez Lamas.
- Puerto Vallarta beaches given green light for recreational use but warns not to consume shellfish from the Bay Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – The beaches and water quality of the Bay of Banderas in Puerto Vallarta are at optimal levels for recreational use but beware of shellfish due to red tide.
- Tourists experience extortion in Puerto Vallarta by Army, National Guard, and police Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – Just a few days before the 2023 Holy Week and Easter holiday season begins, foreign travelers document acts of extortion by elements of the Mexican Army, National Guard, and police in Puerto Vallarta and other tourist destinations of Mexico.
- Another confrontation between criminal groups in Jalisco leaves burned cars at toll booths Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – Early this Friday morning, a confrontation between alleged criminal groups was reported at the highway junctions between Teocaltiche and Nochistlán, on the border with Zacatecas, which resulted in the burning of vehicles in at least two toll booths on the Guadalajara-Lagos de Moreno highway without reports of injuries. After the events,…