Man arrested after firing gun into Puerto Vallarta hotel

A subject was arrested after he fired a gun into a hotel and fled to a condominium in the Marina area of ​​Puerto Vallarta.

The events took place shortly after 3 pm on Saturday in the northern part of the city, and authorities were alerted through a 911 call.

According to initial reports, the man fired a firearm outside the Holiday Inn & Suites hotel, with the bullet entering a hotel room window, located on Francisco Medina Ascencio Avenue, and fled to Marina Vallarta.

Upon arrival at the site, the police officers mounted an operation to find the whereabouts of the individual, a male between 44 and 45 years old, of regular build and height, who had fled to the Marina Vallarta area.

The police elements tracked down the suspect at the Marina Golf condominiums, in Marina Vallarta.

Armored vehicles and dozens of police arrived aboard patrol cars who secured the area where the subject was allegedly hiding.

After several minutes, at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, elements of the Municipal Public Security managed to arrest the subject who had turned himself in at one of the Marina Golf apartments.

The man, whose identity has not been disclosed, was taken into custody and made available to a judge in the case. No injuries or deaths resulted from the shooting or detention of the subject.

